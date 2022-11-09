Charity squatters to become legal land owners

-President Ali announces

PERSONS who are squatting at Charity, Region Two, breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday when President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced that they will be getting legal documents for the lands they occupy.

The President, as part of his visit to Charity, met with the squatters.

He was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha.

During the meeting, the squatters complained that to date they have no legal documents although they have been living on the land for almost 15 years.

After listening to their concerns, he told them that the Ministers of Housing and Water will visit them on Wednesday to commence the regularisation process.

Many of them told President Ali that the absence of a legal document has prevented them from accessing bank loans.

They used the opportunity to call for the construction of a road and the improvement of the infrastructure in the area.

In response, President Ali said that if the road is to be constructed, their full co-operation will be needed.

He informed that some squatters will have to be relocated to facilitate infrastructural upgrades.

“We happy to hear this. This is something we want hear. Government after government, officials promising, and we hope this time it fix,” Loreal Gonsalves said.

One resident related that the access dam is in very bad state and is difficult for pregnant mothers to use.

The squatter also mentioned that the area has high bushes.

President Ali assured the squatters that their concerns will be addressed through the Ministry of Housing.