Charity cameraman drowns after boat capsizes in Pomeroon River

A cameraman of Charity Housing Scheme, in Region Two, lost his life on Tuesday after the boat he and media personnel from the Office of the President were in, capsized in the Pomeroon River.

Dead is Trevor Patrick, a father of three and a part-time employee at Radio Essequibo 95.5Fm.

The Guyana Chronicle was told that Patrick was among those accompanying President Dr. Irfaan Ali to flood-hit communities along the Pomeroon River.

He was in a private boat that was trailing the vessel transporting President Ali.

The president’s communications officer, Dhanash Ramroop, and cameramen Keon Blades and Jose Cheddi, who were injured during the mishap, were later flown to Georgetown where they received medical attention.

This publication understands that the boat captain was also treated for injuries.

Information revealed that the boat flipped, throwing the passengers into the river. The occupants of a nearby boat immediately went to their rescue. Everyone except Patrick was pulled from the water. After searching for a few minutes, he was found.

He was rushed to the Oscar Joseph Hospital at Charity, but despite the best efforts of the medical personnel, he died.

Meanwhile, President Ali visited the hospital where he met Patrick’s wife and children. He offered words of comfort and extended his condolences.

Nirmala Patrick related that she last saw her husband hours earlier when he left home. She recalled that he told her he was heading to the Pomeroon River with the president’s team.

She told this publication that her husband was a freelancer at Kaieteur News several years ago and since then he has been doing private photography. Nirmala said that she and Patrick have two children together.

Overcome with emotion, she said she is in disbelief that her husband is no more.

Patrick’s body is currently at the Charity mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.