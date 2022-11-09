News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Charity cameraman drowns after boat capsizes in Pomeroon River
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Trevor Patrick
Trevor Patrick

A cameraman of Charity Housing Scheme, in Region Two, lost his life on Tuesday after the boat he and media personnel from the Office of the President were in, capsized in the Pomeroon River.

Dead is Trevor Patrick, a father of three and a part-time employee at Radio Essequibo 95.5Fm.

The Guyana Chronicle was told that Patrick was among those accompanying President Dr. Irfaan Ali to flood-hit communities along the Pomeroon River.

He was in a private boat that was trailing the vessel transporting President Ali.

The president’s communications officer, Dhanash Ramroop, and cameramen Keon Blades and Jose Cheddi, who were injured during the mishap, were later flown to Georgetown where they received medical attention.

This publication understands that the boat captain was also treated for injuries.

Information revealed that the boat flipped, throwing the passengers into the river. The occupants of a nearby boat immediately went to their rescue. Everyone except Patrick was pulled from the water. After searching for a few minutes, he was found.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali comforts Patrick’s relatives

He was rushed to the Oscar Joseph Hospital at Charity, but despite the best efforts of the medical personnel, he died.

Meanwhile, President Ali visited the hospital where he met Patrick’s wife and children. He offered words of comfort and extended his condolences.

Nirmala Patrick related that she last saw her husband hours earlier when he left home. She recalled that he told her he was heading to the Pomeroon River with the president’s team.

She told this publication that her husband was a freelancer at Kaieteur News several years ago and since then he has been doing private photography. Nirmala said that she and Patrick have two children together.

Overcome with emotion, she said she is in disbelief that her husband is no more.

Patrick’s body is currently at the Charity mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.