Most national sports associations not functioning as they should

By Neil Kumar

THE constitution of the National Sports Commission (NSC) is clear on the requirement of all national sports associations and what is expected of them in order for them to receive a subvention from the government.

Many of the sports administrators in Guyana are only sporting with sports. The sport administrators seek pride in making sure that they tour the world and never seriously think about our athletes. President. Dr. Irfaan Ali is absolutely correct to intervene and request his Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport to look into the issues raised about teams travelling overseas.

The NSC should promote sports and its organisation by all available methods including the making available of grants to national associations. Further, the NSC should secure by such means as it considers appropriate, the proper accountability by sports organisations for funds and resources made available to such organisations.

Sports associations are asked to do three simple things every year. First, all associations should hold their annual general meetings and elect their executives members. Secondly, they should submit to the NSC their audited financial statements along with their programme of activities. Most of the national associations are simply not functioning as they should function.

The basics requirement for teams to travel and represent our country at home and abroad are known to all the national associations. Medical test is compulsory, insurance is a basic requirement and physiotherapists are always available to teams. However, managers, coaches, technical staff, along with friends and team followers are too many.

Host nations do have the responsibility for complete medical attention for 24 hours. As for security, host nations and the leadership of the delegation are expected to be fully responsible.

The big issue with teams representing our country at home and overseas is serious. Team preparation, along with funding is always an issue.

National sports associations must be more accountable and we must have transparency in the functioning of the associations. The national team’s benefits from tax exemptions, yet we do not hear the announcements of all the assistance that teams receive. Business support to sports is significant. However, we seldom receive a report on the financial aspect of the team travelling overseas.

Finance is always a concern. However, it must be recognised that it is accountability that is the issue. Sport is business. The NSC is responsible for the development of sport in the country. From the cradle to the grave and far beyond, sport is talked about and highly appreciated. The government provides space and time for the development of sport around the country.

Never before has this nation benefitted from such world class facilities. We have the facilities but who are the beneficiaries? Never before we had so many paid coaches; but what, are we seeing the results?

We need to have more emphasis on sport at the school level. The Teach Them Young Programme must be implanted. Strong club structures must be develop. District and Regional Sports programmes must be more competitive. Sport is a unifying factor and a healthy nation must be encourage to be sport oriented.