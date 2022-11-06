Chinese Medical Brigade offers first-aid training to staff at Leonora Hospital

EMERGENCY Medical practitioners of the Leonora Cottage Hospital, on the West Coast of Demerara, recently received training from the eighteenth Chinese Medical Brigade on intubation and first aid.

Intubation is a process where a healthcare provider inserts a tube through a person’s mouth or nose, then down into their trachea (airway/windpipe). The tube keeps the trachea open so that air can get through. The tube can connect to a machine that delivers air or oxygen.

The Chinese Medical Brigade gave a lecture based on the invitation of Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr Erica Forte and Medical superintendent, Dr. Judy Hung.

Dr. Zhang Jinwei, the eighteenth medical brigade member and consultant of the anesthesiology department, gave a lecture about intubation and demonstrated the procedure of endotracheal intubation, then guided them to practice individually.

The trainees expressed their appreciation for the theory/practice combined with the teaching method, which made each participant quickly and efficiently master the most professional and practical first-aid knowledge and skills.

Medical superintendent Dr. Judy Hung said this training offered standard guidance for the first aid process, contributing to an overall improvement in first aid medical treatment.

She also hopes the medical team can carry out more training programmes in local hospitals.

The Captain of the 18th Chinese Medical Brigade, Dr. Chu Xuehui, told this publication “the ultimate goal of the Chinese medical team is to improve the overall medical level in Guyana, besides carrying out advanced and new medical technologies in hospital, training the local medical staff is also crucial. We commit to provide more standard training programmmes in the coming year, in hope of leaving a medical team which cannot be taken away and benefit Guyanese people.”