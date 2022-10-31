News Archives
Still no word on Geeta Chandan-Edmond's return to PNC/R duties
PNC/R General Secretary Geeta Chandan-Edmond
PNC/R General Secretary Geeta Chandan-Edmond

THERE is still no word from People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) General Secretary, Geeta Chandan-Edmond on when she will return to her duties in the party, PNC/R senior member Christopher Jones has said.

On Monday afternoon, Jones told the Guyana Chronicle that Chandan-Edmond’s “indefinite” leave is still active. Asked whether she is expected to attend Monday’s Sitting of the National Assembly, Jones, who is also the opposition’s Chief Whip, said yes.

“Monday is Parliament, all of the MPs will be in session save and except for the eight of us that have been suspended. Monday is the sitting and all of the members will be there,” Jones related.

More details in Tuesday’s edition of the Guyana Chronicle.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
