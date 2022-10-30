PPP/C’s track record of equality undeniable

–PM Phillips says in response to PNC’s ‘systemic race-based campaign’

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has affirmed that as an Afro-Guyanese, he is proud of the pathway to prosperity for all Guyanese that is being created under the “One Guyana” framework, and the leadership of President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

The Prime Minister shared the foregoing position as a direct response to the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R)’s “systemic race-based campaign” to purportedly derail Guyana’s progress and curtail the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C)’s transformational agenda.

He said the government has been working in all communities across the country, including the Opposition’s strongholds, and by shifting the conversation, the APNU+AFC is hoping that Guyanese will ignore the infrastructural works taking place in Afro-Guyanese communities across the country and the award of contracts to Afro-Guyanese, among many other things.

“There are opportunities equally available to Afro-Guyanese and other ethnic groups through the policies and interventions of the PPP/C Government. Our government’s plans of prosperity include every single Guyanese,” the Prime Minister said.

He added: “With the truth out in the open, the APNU+AFC wants to shift the conversation, thereby seeking to downplay the government’s engagement with Afro-Guyanese communities and leaders, many of whom are seeing high-level ministerial engagements for the first time.

“More citizens from these communities have been benefitting under our government than when the APNU+AFC coalition was in office. People have been benefitting from roads, development and upgrade of sports facilities, university scholarships, while our local artistes are being given the opportunities and support that they’ve never had before by performing regularly at many government events.”

All of the government’s initiatives benefit Guyanese of all races, the Prime Minister reiterated.

According to the PM, the APNU+AFC coalition, of which the PNC/R is the largest party, is trying to shift the conversation, so that they could continue to “fan the flames of division”.

“The Opposition wants to shift the conversation to the messenger, as they are confronted with the truth; the leaders of the APNU+AFC are well known to cower when faced with the truth. One would recall this same unscrupulous group fed their supporters a steady dose of lies about possessing Statements of Poll (SOPs) to prove that the party had won the 2020 Elections. The SOPs are still to be produced,” the Prime Minister said.

He related that he had cause recently to publicly confront the APNU+AFC with the truth, and expose their vicious crusade of race-baiting to stir tension in communities across the country.

“The response from the PNC camp flowed with great adhocracy, drawing on a few forgotten individuals to engage in ad hominem attacks, instead of addressing the truth of government’s programmes and policies I had outlined. The respondents cannot be engaged in any serious way,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that the Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh has already publicly pronounced on Nigel Hinds’ “personal agenda”, and exposed the reason for his contrived attacks against the government.

The Prime Minister has also addressed questions of his character raised by former Mayor of Georgetown Hamilton Green, and Sherwood Lowe.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES

To justify the PPP/C’s position regarding equal and equitable opportunities, PM Phillips pointed to the government’s ongoing massive housing drive.

“Our government has already distributed over 11,000 house lots. Roughly 50 per cent of the allotments went to Afro-Guyanese; 41 per cent to Indo-Guyanese; and just over seven per cent to mixed-race,” the Prime Minister said.

In light of the foregoing, he is appealing to Guyanese to not become entrapped by the perversion of the Opposition, which is not only increasingly becoming more isolated, but also losing significant ground in communities.

“Race-baiting politics is their only response, which we all must continue to reject,” the Prime Minister said.

He added: “Under the PPP/C, there will be harmony and unity among our people, and this seems to hurt the Opposition, as it goes against their vision and agenda to have a united Guyana.

“I will continue to resist and expose the PNC’s ridiculous claims with every fibre of my being, by presenting the truth about the government’s many initiatives in infrastructure, education, health and other sectors that are creating bountiful opportunities for all Guyanese.”

The Prime Minister went on to say: “President Ali and our Cabinet Ministers will continue to deliver to the people, and our focus will remain towards developing our country, and doing what’s best for our people.”