Over 800 persons apply for steel, cement housing subsidy

OVER 800 persons from Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine and 10 have applied for the government’s steel and cement subsidy.

According to information from the Ministry of Housing and Water, persons turned out in their numbers to the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) after the application process opened last Tuesday.

Through this initiative, Guyanese constructing homes to the tune of $6 million and below could benefit from 80 lengths of ½ inch steel rods, 60 lengths 3/8 inch steel rods, and one sling of cement, while builders with estimates of above $6 million-$25 million will benefit from two slings of cement.

Interested applicants can apply at the ministry’s main office at 41 Brickdam, Georgetown, any CH&PA Regional Office, or Online at mohw.gov.gy / chpa.gov.gy. Qualified persons will be issued with a voucher to purchase the materials at selected merchants.

“Persons must be aware that we will have officers following up to ensure that they receive what they are supposed to receive, and they utilise it to the fullest,” the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves said.

Greaves related that the programme is ongoing, so those persons who are yet to approach the banks for loans, or are still waiting to identify their land, will benefit from the programme.