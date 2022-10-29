News Archives
CT scan now free at GPHC
Photo credit: Sri Kota Medical Centre
CT SCANS will now be performed free of cost at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), a release from the hospital said.

According to the release, Chief Executive Officer (ag), Robbie Rambarran, made this announcement after meeting with the Board of Directors on Thursday. This change in policy will take effect from November 1, 2022, the release noted.

“The cost of a scan varies and the hospital’s management realised what a heavy financial strain patients may be burdened with. This will translate to patients saving as much as from $15,000 to $52,000 for a computerised tomography (CT) scan.

“Also, it will assist in expediting the treatment and care of the patient. Patients will no longer have to worry about arranging financial transaction in order to foot the bill. So this move will eliminate any financial difficulty. Management is cognisant of the cost of living and does empathise with anyone suffering from any illness,” the release said.

