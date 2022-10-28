News Archives
Kurt Baboolall appointed CEO of International Energy Conference and Expo
IECEG CEO, Kurt Baboolall
IECEG CEO, Kurt Baboolall

THE International Energy Conference and Expo (IECEG) on Friday announced the appointment of Kurt Baboolall as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from October 1, 2022.

Baboolall holds a Master’s of Business Administration from the Australian Institute of Business, a Degree in Business Management, and a Diploma in Banking and Finance from the University of Guyana. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Director of Operations for IECEG 2022, a release said.

Speaking on his appointment, Baboolall said: “I am looking forward to the amazing opportunity of serving as CEO of an organisation that was responsible for bringing together heads of state and heads of government, policymakers, academics and energy industry executives to discuss ideas around the further development of Guyana’s burgeoning energy sector.

“The International Energy Conference and Expo: Guyana has established itself as one of the leading energy conferences regionally and has attracted tremendous local, regional and international support. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of this event.”

