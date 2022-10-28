PYAC to support young Guyanese with career guidance, access to ‘agri’ financing, social programmes

THE President’s Youth Advisory Council has been busy working on its list of community and youth-centered interventions, President Irfaan Ali confirmed on Friday in an invited comment.

The President outlined that plans for mental health awareness, support to the education system with a focus on career guidance, introducing social programmes in various communities, and increasing youth involvement in agriculture especially as it relates to financing, are some of the areas under consideration by the body of young, ambitious Guyanese.

Comprised of a wide-cross section of young people from diverse backgrounds, possessing a variety of skills set, the Council plays a role in advising on national development priorities for the country’s young people. The Youth Advisory Council initiative is a PPP/C Manifesto promise to allow young people the opportunity to help shape their future.