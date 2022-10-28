Gov’t does not transfer subventions to co-op societies

–Minister Hamilton says

MINISTER of Labour Joseph Hamilton, on Thursday said that the government does not transfer subventions to any co-op society in Guyana.

Earlier this week, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton said that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration has refused to disburse a subvention to the Mocha-Arcadia Multi-purpose Agricultural Co-op Society.

Responding to those claims, Minister Hamilton said that central government has no subvention for that group.

He said that while he is the minister responsible for co-op societies, the interaction with the government is facilitated through the Chief Co-op Development Officer.

Hamilton said he suspects that the International Decade for People of African Descent- Guyana, was transferring money to the co-op society.

The minister said: “So, the Ministry of Labour’s co-op department here we have no relationship as it relates to transferring funds. Our authority is to supervise co-op societies and make sure that they are run transparently and accountably.

“What is important to note is that this supposed transfer of funds from the Alexander outfit, it was done with no reference to the co-op department and that’s a breach.”

He added that before a co-op society could access a grant, loan or subvention, the process needs to start at the level of the co-op department.

Further, Hamilton mentioned that the government has been engaging residents of Mocha-Arcadia and has implemented numerous programmes to ensure that all residents are empowered.

He even stated that it was only recently that President, Dr Irfaan Ali and the Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha made commitments to the community concerning the provision of acres of land for farmers, road access and drainage upgrades, among other things.