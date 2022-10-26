News Archives
Agreement for stronger Global South relations signed
(From left) Senior Minister for finance, Dr Ashni Singh; President, Dr Irfaan Ali; President of the Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Oramah; and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley stand as Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Hugh Todd signs the agreement (Office of the President photo)
– as CARICOM, African Export-Import Bank forge ties

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali and Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, on Tuesday witnessed the signing of an agreement for the establishment of a partnership between the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

The agreement was signed by Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, and President of the bank, Professor Benedict Oramah.

The agreement aims to facilitate cooperation, support, and provide assistance for the promotion and financing of South-South trade between African countries and member states of the Caribbean Community.

Before the signing of the agreement, a Guyanese delegation led by President Ali and a Barbados delegation led by Prime Minister Mottley met with a team from the bank.

Staff Reporter

