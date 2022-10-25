Minister Ramson engages residents of Victory Valley, Watooka

CULTURE, Youth and Sport Minister, Charles Ramson, on Monday, engaged residents of Victory Valley and Watooka, Linden, Region 10 during a community outreach.

Speaking to residents at Victory Valley, the minister reiterated the need to build the country through leadership at the governmental and grassroot levels.

“We believe it is important for us to build this beautiful country of ours. And we all want the same thing. We all want development. We all want progress, prosperity.

And it is important too, that for all of you to appreciate that for that development, progress and prosperity to happen, that leadership is important. Leadership coming from the government side, and leadership coming from the community side,” he said.

He praised the leadership of the community for leading ‘in the right direction’, stating that they have aligned themselves with the objectives outlined by the PPP/C Government in furthering the ‘One Guyana’ agenda.

“There are many people who told me that I shouldn’t have come to Victory Valley. They said that I wouldn’t be welcomed here. But this reception here today has proven all the people who want to sow seeds of discord and disunity in this country, it has proven them wrong.”

The minister also engaged members of the Region 10 Tourism Committee to lend support to the projects they have proposed for the town, in observance of Tourism Awareness Month 2022.

The PPP/C administration continues to engage residents across the length and breadth of Guyana, in order to ensure that each Guyanese benefits from the government’s transformative developmental agenda. (DPI)