Hindu Guyanese-Americans celebrate Diwali
A family participating in puja
By Vishnu Bisram
DIWALI was celebrated with religious fervour on Monday evening by Hindu Guyanese and their American-born children and other descendants across the United States. In New York, the weather was unusually warm for a Fall day in late October, perfect for a Diwali celebration.

Families lit traditional diyas in front of their homes, businesses and around their yards protected with creative covering. These were supplemented by brilliant multicoloured electronic lights around the exterior of their homes and businesses.

Families lit traditional diyas in front of their homes, businesses and around their yards

Rangoli designs and other Diwali paraphernalia hang in front of houses. Fireworks and sparkling lights were seen all over Little Guyana, Richmond Hill. Families invited guests, including non-Guyanese, for a full vegetarian dinner. Dinner included the full works as in Guyana, such as pumpkin, bhajjie, alou, dhal, katahar, seime, Channa, dhal puri, kheer, mitai, philourie, bhara, sahena, rasmilai, among other goodies.

Many mandirs also held special services on the occasion of Diwali. There was singing and speeches by executives and special guests on the meaning of Diwali. Delicacies and a full dinner were served.

