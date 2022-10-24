News Archives
Guyana Cancer Foundation hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
HUNDREDS of persons turned up early Sunday morning to participate in the Guyana Cancer Foundation’s Breast Cancer Awareness Walk. The starting point for the walk was the Kingston Seawall. Participants then made their way along Main Street to the Bank of Guyana, before heading back to the Kingston Seawall. Some of those in attendance were Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, and British High Commissioner to Guyana Jane Miller.

Staff Reporter

