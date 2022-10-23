Stakeholders eager for construction of new Demerara River Bridge

–foresee endless opportunities with new structure

By Cindy Parkinson

STAKEHOLDERS are anxiously awaiting the construction of a new bridge across the Demerara River, as they strongly believe that such a development would unlock endless opportunities for economic advancement.

With the construction of the bridge, the government is hoping to address traffic woes along the East Bank of Demerara, and enhance interconnectivity between Regions Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), thereby boosting the prospects for further growth and development.

The US$260 million contract for the construction of the bridge has been awarded to China Railway Construction Corporation Limited.

It is expected that the proposed facility will be a 2.65-kilometer-long hybrid bridge that will feature four lanes with two carriageways and a cycling lane. It will have a lifespan of about 100 years, with a driving surface of about 23.6 meters, or 77.8n feet.

The new crossing will take the place of the existing bridge, which has been in operation for more than 40 years.

Due to mechanical and other issues, the current structure needs hundreds of millions of dollars in repairs every year.

Even though the majority of the Guyanese population praised and welcomed the government’s initiative, the Sunday Chronicle reached out to a few members of the private sector who shared their views on the new bridge and how it will be of benefit to them.

One of the proprietors of Harlem’s Abdool Hakh & Sons Rice Milling Complex, Nafeez-Ul-Hakh, applauds the Government of Guyana for having considered a much-needed structure, which he believes is long overdue.

“I know that this venture will benefit us tremendously. As it is right now, we are restricted by the weight limit at the bridge, and in some cases immediate crossing is not allowed. Most naturally, this affects the amount of rice that can be transported within a specific time-frame.

“With the recent accident on the Harbour Bridge, we could not have supplied our customers, and missed an entire shipment. These are just a few of the inconveniences and losses that we are faced with on a regular basis. I cannot wait for us to get the new bridge, so that all Guyanese can benefit from it. I am also asking that the toll for the new bridge be at an affordable cost for all, especially for trucks,” Hakh said.

Ovinash Narine, the son of Sham Gas Station on the Essequibo Coast, would like to thank the government for its “swift” action to get the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) up and running after the recent accident.

“The cost of cooking gas went up by a lot, because the trucks could not have gone to Georgetown. With us getting the new bridge now, that will benefit almost all the businesses in Essequibo, and not only the gas stations.

Most of us go to Georgetown every week for business, and we are tired of the traffic congestion on the way there and returning. Plus, you have to make sure that you keep up with the opening and closing times to avoid being stuck in traffic,” Narine said.

Lisa (the only name given), who lives in Georgetown but owns a small clothing store at the Parika Market, said: “I am happy that we are getting this new bridge. Many days, because of traffic, I am late getting to my store, and would miss my customers sometimes. This will help us a lot, because I buy my clothes in Georgetown, and take them to sell at my store in Parika. I have a lot of load, and crossing with the boat is a hassle. Thanks to the President and his government for this.”

Earlier this month, the DHB was closed to vehicular traffic, because a fuel tanker crashed into it, causing significant structural damage in the sum of over $1 billion.