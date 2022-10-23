Application opens Tuesday for steel, cement housing subsidy

THE Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), will, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, open the application process for the Steel and Cement Housing Subsidy Programme, which was announced by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, during the International Building Expo 2022.

This programme would see homeowners constructing homes at the value of $6 million or less receiving one sling of cement, along with the steel to be used for the foundation of the home, while home builders in $6 million to $25 million categories will receive two slings of cement to aid in the construction process.

President Ali, at the expo, had said that these initiatives are being implemented to continue the government’s aggressive agenda of making homeownership more affordable and to boost the quality of life of Guyanese.

Forms for this programme could be uplifted from the Ministry of Housing and Water on Brickdam, and at all Regional Housing Offices.

Applicants must have copies of their and co-applicants’ valid forms of identification, the approved house plan from the relevant authority, the approved loan from a financial institution, if applicable, as well as proof of ownership of the land acquired such as the transport or certificate of title of agreement of sale.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CPHA, Sherwyn Greaves, had said this month that the government is expected to invest approximately $700 million into the programme by the end of the year.

Geaves had said that the modalities for the programme had been worked out and the ministry was then moving to the tendering stage, where it would be seeking out suppliers to provide the materials to qualified persons.

He said: “So, let’s say for example as we are in Region Seven here today, we want all the suppliers of cement and steel in Region Seven to be given a chance to tender for this programme.”

Greaves pointed out that once a person owns the land and has a housing plan, and approached the bank for a loan to commence construction, they will be supplied with the materials.

Qualified persons will be issued with a voucher to purchase the materials at selected merchants.

“Persons must be aware that we will have officers following up to ensure that they receive what they are supposed to receive and they utilise it to the fullest,” the CEO said.

Greaves related that the programme is ongoing, so those persons who are yet to approach the banks for loans or are still waiting to identify their lands will benefit from the programme.