News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Scenes of Diwali celebrations…
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
rang

Rangolis in Georgetown

RANGOLI, one of the most beautiful and pleasing art forms of India, is comprised of two words, ‘rang’, meaning ‘colour’, and ‘aavalli’, meaning coloured ‘creepers’ or ‘row of colours’. Rangoli is, basically, the art of making designs or patterns on the walls or floor of the house, using finely ground white powder, along with different colours.

Rangoli has always been a part of Indian culture. It is believed that making rangoli on an auspicious day brings prosperity, and good luck in the family. Rangoli is prepared from different items, such as flour, rice, flowers and colours. People make different patterns and designs at the front of their door and other places inside the house.

(Photos courtesy of the Ministries of Finance; Parliamentary Affairs and Governance; and Housing and Water; the Guyana Police Force, and GNNL’s Carl Croker)

According to Indian culture, making rangoli on important occasions like Diwali is believed to be auspicious. Rangoli signifies welcoming Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali. It is believed that making rangoli at the entrance of the house welcomes positive energy, and wards off negative energy. (Times of India)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.