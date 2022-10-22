More work to be done to improve water distribution network

MINISTER of Housing and Water Collin Croal recently stated that the public will see much more work being done to improve the country’s water distribution network.

At a recent event, he disclosed that Georgetown will be a main target area.

Minister Croal said: “Here in Georgetown, you will see much more work taking place on the changing of the distribution network.”

He added that work will include the pipes that persons see when driving along Church Street.

According to the Housing and Water Minister, in an upcoming programme, citizens will see more work being done as part of efforts to raise the level of pressure delivered to households in the country.

As such, he noted that the authorities will have to dig up the roads where parts of the network are.

Further, Minister Croal mentioned that this forms part of the ministry’s mission to achieve its targets by 2025. Ensuring that there is coverage across Guyana, and that those benefitting from water coverage are able to get treated water, are among the targets.

He also mentioned that the ministry has been trying to manage some of the development that is taking place across the country, and that the East Bank of Demerara, where massive development is taking place, is a cluster area with the highest level of breakage.

“And that’s why there’s so much disruption on the East Bank, because, invariably, many times it is where we have breakage as a result of an excavator or a contractor working in a particular area, digging a drain or some sort of development,” he said.

Many of the pipelines in these areas were laid many years ago, and as roads are being built, and other forms of development taking place, accidents sometimes happen, the minister pointed out.

He said the ministry and, by extension, the Guyana Water Inc., is able to respond and bring a better level of service to citizens.