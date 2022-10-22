News Archives
Duplex owners could start accessing titles by year-end
Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal
WITH the passage of the Condominium Bill 2022, owners of duplexes in Perseverance, East Bank Demerara (EDB) could begin applying for their ownership documents for their properties by the end of the year.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal said regulations under the Condominium Bill are being gazetted while the administrative aspect between the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) and the Land Registry is being developed.

The duplexes were constructed by the Coalition Administration which failed to implement the relevant legislation that guides the regulation of such structures.
This was corrected by the PPP/C Administration in 2022 with the passage of a ‘modern’ Condominium Bill which supports the development of such units.

“The duplexes could not be recognised until we’re able to process it through the Condominium Act because it’s shared space and that’s what the condo act caters for. So, very shortly they will be sorted out under the act… that’s part of our programme for this year,” the minister told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The minister said another issue hampering the issuance of titled documents for the 42 structures, is ownership of the area where the units were constructed. There were also issues with surveys and the recognition of the name and where it falls.

“The land where those structures are located, they were challenges regarding the ownership of the areas it was not legally owned by CHPA,” he explained
The minister assured that “very shortly they will be sorted out under the act. Likewise, the area we are getting to the stage to recognise there.”

The Condominium Bill passed in the National Assembly back in May, has paved the way for the construction of condominiums and the conversion of existing buildings into units for individual ownership.
Since the passage of the legislation, the Housing Ministry has received over 70 Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the construction of condominiums and town houses here. (DPI)

