President announces programme to tackle ‘problems’ facing boys, young men
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali
PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali on Sunday revealed that a new programme which he will be heading, will bring together some 1,000 men from across Guyana to address the problems facing boys and young men.

The Head of State made this disclosure during a Youman Nabi programme at the Leguan Masjid.

Being the first time that he has spoken about this initiative, Dr. Ali said that the mission of the participants will be to work to lift up those who are emotionally and socially affected, while also bringing positive living to all communities.

While addressing the gathering, President Ali noted that this initiative will also see men working to eradicate violence, to make men and boys good and responsible men within society.

President Ali while in Leguan spent, some time interacting with residents there (Office of the President photo)

“So, 1,000 men will be deployed all across this country, from the business community and every aspect. And we are going to fully integrate every single young person into the economic and social life of our country,” he said.

With this, he mentioned that they will also provide training for those persons who may require it, so that they can acquire skills and access various job opportunities.

He highlighted that with such a plan, there will be no excuse for men to neglect their responsibilities to their families and society at large.

This new programme, which the president noted he will head himself, will see the coming together of senior officers of the Joint Services, religious leaders, entertainers, sportsmen and community workers among others.

While speaking about some of the issues facing men in Guyana and around the world, the President pointed out that men hardly share their emotional thoughts, and as such, if a network is built where boys and men can be comfortable, it can be of great help.

“Many people will say, why a President is speaking on what they may term such a soft topic. This is not a soft topic; this is an issue that is integral to our society. This is an issue that is so immensely important to our society, that if we don’t address it, we will not be able to stop the next generation, and stop every single aspect that brings negativity to the male population,” he said.

He added that this is a major mission that is being launched across the country that will see a number of other issues like violence against women and children being addressed to make positive changes within society.

Staff Reporter

