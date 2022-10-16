Silvie’s gets President’s stamp of approval as company expands

–to supply Essequibo, Good Hope and beyond Guyana’s shores

BUILDING and sustaining a competitive business for 50 years is not easy, especially in the changing global environment; as such, President Dr Irfaan Ali has lauded Silvie’s Industrial Solutions for being an outstanding business that has been “grounded in people”.

President Ali was at the time giving remarks at the company’s recent 50th-anniversary celebrations at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) where he congratulated the founders Rajendra Persaud and his wife Prampattie “Silvie” Persaud and current Chief Executive Officer, Bramanand Persaud, for their achievement in business.

“Silvie’s, a household name, people would’ve grown to trust the company, trust their product, trust their style of management because they were able to create a direct relationship with customers,” the President noted.

He continued: “In 50 years, I’m sure this family can tell you all the lessons from local market, challenges in the taxation system, challenges in the global environment, supply chain challenges, changing their product portfolio to meet market needs, and the changing market requirements, but more importantly, ensuring that they build a business that was grounded in people.”

The company is developing a branch at Henrietta, Essequibo Coast in Region Two, which is expected to be opened by the end of the year while also planning to construct a megastructure at Good Hope, ECD, to better house its industrial division and repairs shop.

Noting the company’s success, President Ali recalled that Silvie’s was the only company that offered credit to farmers and other operators who needed equipment and basic machinery to ply their trades.

“They provided service and credit to all sectors of people when it was not available anywhere else,” he added.

Additionally, the Head of State recognised efforts by the company to expand its market to the Caribbean Region as he commended Silvie’s for participating in the trade show at the Barbados ‘AgroFest’ earlier this year.

He emphasised that this was a perfect moment to see a family-oriented and community-oriented business thinking strategically of positioning themselves in the Caribbean Community, being part of the development of CARICOM, and supporting the food security drive.

Further, President Ali noted that the founder, Rajendra Persaud, outside of his noteworthy contributions to the local private sector, also played a major role in the Local Government system where he was heavily involved in community development resulting in the business remaining a vibrant leader in the sector.

Moreover, President Ali recalled growing up with the Persaud family, being a schoolmate and close friend of the current Chief Executive Officer Bramanand Persaud, who, despite being upper-class, never made him feel any different from them.

“They never lost their grounding, identity, or connection with ordinary people. And up to today, the simplicity with which Bramanand continued this tradition must be celebrated, understood, and respected,” the Head of State underscored.

He continued: “And I want to say it is this type of dedication, humility, simplicity and commitment that allows the company to celebrate 50 years today. And this will ensure that they face the next 50 years and beyond with the same strength of character, the same value system and the same system of community.”

Silvie’s CEO at the anniversary celebration said that its team of some 40 employees had played a significant role in the company’s success. He noted the business prided itself in training its team while encouraging staff to continue their growth course.

Further, he said Silvie’s aligned itself over the years with many other companies that played a significant role in Guyana’s economy without thinking about them as potential competitors.

“We believe in an abundant mindset. We believe that there is enough to go around for everyone,” the businessman emphaised.

“Customers would buy from us and sell back our products across the country. It is something that we want to see happening more in our country because we believe that there is enough to go around for everyone and more businesses that open within this country is more employment and better for this country,” he said noting that the company prides itself in having aligned itself with world-class suppliers to ensure proper standardisation in the products offered to its customers.

Further, he noted that the company if not the only one, is one of the few, that boasts an almost 100 per cent guarantee on parts availability.

Silvie’s, on June 11, 2021, received its ISO certification. The company also has hopes of tapping into the regional market that exists across the Caribbean while it is also open to the possibility of directly servicing the oil and gas sector.

Additionally, Georgetown’s Mayor Ubraj Narine praised Silvie’s Industrial Solutions for setting an example as a law-abiding company in the city, following the guidelines the Mayor and City Council Georgetown set.

Over 50 years ago, insurance salesman Rajendra Persaud and his wife, Prampattie “Silvie” Persaud, commenced a business undertaking to the care of their family by selling automotive parts, having recognised a critical gap in the local marketplace.

Registered in 1972, Silvie’s was in business five years prior when she and her husband operated a small business that sold a variety of things on High Street, Georgetown.

Dealing with large volumes of people daily and listening to their stories, Silvie noted the gap in the automotive parts business.

She and her husband decided to engage merchants to source those items overseas for resale on the local market. Her husband would later travel overseas to procure items to resell. As the business evolved, the couple officially registered the company. Eventually, it moved to its first official location at 44 High Street, Georgetown, under Silvie’s General Store, mainly selling automotive and motorcycle spare parts.

Years later, they pruchased the property at 31 High and Hadfield Streets, Georgetown, where their business expanded into a pharmacy, sports store and stationery centre under Silvie’s Variety Store.

Though successful, the latter three ventures were closed as Silvie’s focused its investment in the area of gold mining and other ventures.

In a significant rebrand, Silvie’s renamed its first location Silvie’s Automotive Solutions, and its second location, Silvie’s Industrial Solutions.

The two branches offer a variety of services across the automotive sector, mining, construction, agriculture, vulcanising, and food processing amongst others.

With his parents basically retired, the CEO Bramanand Persaud his siblings and his wife, Operations Manager Shanti Persaud are dedicated to continuing the legacy of Silvie’s.