Berbice Expo returns

THE government is transitioning the country in a transformational direction that embodies the aspirations of the people, with an aggressive, dynamic agenda that the entire country can be proud.

This was conveyed by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Friday evening as he delivered the feature address at the 16th Annual Berbice Expo and Trade Fair.

The event, which has not been held since 2019, is being held this year under the theme “Advancing Food Security Through Agricultural Sustainability and Innovation”.

The President, in his address, noted that key aspects of the event’s theme fit into the government’s overall development agenda for the country, and highlighted the need for the support from the entire country.

“The development agenda of this country must take place with aggression and with the support of every Guyanese,” the President said.

He added: “The structure of the economy that we’re building, the dynamism of the economy that we’re building, the diversity of the economy that we’re building will be so integrated and multi-dimensional that we will be able to compete against the best economies in the world. We are doing the hard work now to ensure that the economy 2030 and beyond will be the strongest in the world. This is how we want the position our country.”

The President noted that the government is cognisant that even as they build out medium-and-long term goals for the country, there must be short-term returns for the people while the government works on the long-term agenda.

“Whilst we’re pursuing the long-term initiatives, we have to build programmes that will deliver short-term results as we transition into the long-term economic growth and prosperity pathway that we are on,” the President said.

According to the President, there is not room for failure.

“This agenda with the grace of God must be fulfilled. We must put in the hard work now; we must make the sacrifices and commitment now. The future is undoubtedly bright for us. This government has no intention to make a mess of this opportunity for Guyanese,” the President said.

He listed four pillars upon which the government is piloting the country’s transformation. These are building the healthcare and education systems to attract Guyanese in the diaspora, improving the ICT sector, positioning Guyana to be a leader in food security, and an energy leader in the world.

According to the President, the country is in a transition state, as it moves towards its imminent transformation through significant investments in infrastructure and development of human resource.

However, in the area of infrastructure, the President stressed that the government must focus on ensuring the building of the country is done in a sustainable and resilient way, given the country’s susceptibility to the effects of climate change.

“We’re seeking to position Guyana as a leader in environmental and biodiversity services. When we speak about the future; we cannot speak about the future without understanding that environmental services and biodiversity system, ecological services will be an important part of the modern economy in the world 2030,” the President said.

Speaking directly to the people of Berbice, he outlined a number of initiatives on the cards for that region, including the consideration of a new, more modern bridge across the Berbice River and the creation of a stadium at Palmyra.