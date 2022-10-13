News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Quality, standards important to agro-processing in Guyana
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Delma Nedd, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture (Adrian Narine photo)
Delma Nedd, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture (Adrian Narine photo)

THE importance of quality, safety and standards were highlighted as key components of the growing agro-processing sector in Guyana.
This was highlighted on Tuesday at the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS)’s National Dialogue on National Quality Infrastructure and the Agro-Processing Industry held at the Regency Suites Hotel, Georgetown.

The forum was hosted in collaboration with the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ), CARIFORUM, the European Union, Guyana Manufacturing Services Association (GMSA), the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

During the opening ceremony of the national dialogue, it was stated that the aim of the working session was to identify the challenges of the industry and to forge an action plan to provide support.
Those taking part in the national dialogue were urged to start the conversation and work together towards creating a culture of quality through standards.

A section of the gathering at the National Dialogue forum on Tuesday (Adrian Narine photo)

Delivering remarks was the acting Executive Director of the Government Analyst Food & Drug Department (GA-FDD), Tandeka Barton who said that the GA-FDD continues to work in the best interest of manufacturers, processors and others with the aim of providing a range of accredited, analytical and inspection services.

Barton stated that, in recognition of the heavy investments in technologies and more to enhance the agro-processing sector, the GA-FDD was committed to ensuring that the necessary services were readily available to meet the specific needs of the industry.

“Rest assured that an upgrading of the current services being provided by the GA-FDD is in the works to ensure improved access to regional and international markets as well as to increase consumer confidence and assurance in product safety and quality,” Barton said.

Tandeka Barton, Executive Director (ag), Government Analyst Food & Drug Department (Adrian Narine)

Also highlighting the importance of food safety and quality was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Delma Nedd who stated that improving safety in Guyana requires sustained investment and stringent surveillance, among other things.

Nedd added that the government had taken on several initiatives to improve food safety and quality in Guyana thus far.
Particularly, through the Agriculture Ministry, she noted that they have established the Guyana Food Safety Authority and have been working together with the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture (IICA) to improve safety and further working with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to conduct food safety assessments that will allow the relevant authorities to decide on a way forward as it relates to food safety.

She also urged those stakeholders present at the National Dialogue to bring their concerns to the table in order to find solutions and a way forward to improve safety and quality within the emerging Agro-Processing field in Guyana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Shamar Meusa

More from this author

Shamar Meusa
Shamar Meusa
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.