Grenadian psychotherapist offering free services to Guyanese

WITH the aim of destigmatising mental health in Guyana, psychotherapist, Dr. Moses John Roderique, who specialises in Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT), is offering his services to Guyanese free of cost.

Dr. Roderique, in an invited comment last Sunday, on the eve of World Mental Health Day, said that there are several types of therapeutic solutions that could be offered to someone suffering from a mental illness.

Regarding SFBT, he said this unique form of therapy focuses on solutions rather than problems, incorporating positive psychology principles.

“Solutions, focused based therapy actually helps with depression, anxiety, self-esteem personal stress and work-related stress, substance abuse, relationship problems, among other things,” Dr. Roderique said.

He added: “The main and the ultimate thing about it, is the approach motivates clients and inspires clients to press onwards in their lives than focus on the past. So, it is a goal-oriented, solution-focused approach rather than focusing on the past. It’s coming to therapy, coming to sessions and stating what your problem is and we work together in a therapeutic way in how your goals can be met.”

The psychotherapist noted that while there is some level of awareness of mental health in Guyana, the topic is still considered “taboo” and it is often difficult for persons to reach out for help.

“Psychology is becoming, slowly but surely, respected in Guyana and I had to learn that and I am still learning it. I also understand that though I am educated, trained and qualified, people in Guyana don’t have the money to pay for therapy so the approach with this particular service is to operate free of cost.”

Dr. Roderique, Grenadian -born, recently moved his practice to Guyana, after tying the knot with his Guyanese wife Adasia Vanessa Roderique. He holds membership within the Guyana Association of Professional Psychologists (GUYPSYCH).

Since officially opening his practice here in Guyana, he noted that the public response has been overwhelming.

“It was the most excellent response… you would see people who would see my google listings and my platforms online and as long as I know there are Guyanese, I would listen to them and offer services to them online and sometimes some people would meet up with me,” Dr. Roderique said.

Persons interested in therapy sessions could contact the specialist on telephone number 592-675-2448 or email at mosesjohnroderique@gmail.com.