News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GOGEC, Nigerian Petroleum Association sign MoU
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
GOGEC President Manniram Prashad exchanges handshakes with PETAN Chairman, Nik C. Odinuwe as PETAN Vice-Chairman Ranti Omole, looks on
GOGEC President Manniram Prashad exchanges handshakes with PETAN Chairman, Nik C. Odinuwe as PETAN Vice-Chairman Ranti Omole, looks on

THE Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) to facilitate a collaboration that will lead to the exchange of information and sharing of resources between the two parties in the oil and gas sector.

According to a release, this MoU was initiated in Houston, Texas, USA, during the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2022).
“The MoU was recently signed by Mr Manniram Prashad, President of GOGEC, and Mr Nik Odinuwe, Executive Chairman of PETAN accompanied by Mr Ranti Omole, Vice-Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) at the Pegasus Hotel during their visit to Guyana last week to finalise the Memorandum of Understanding,” the release said.

It added: “PETAN’s aim is to bring together Nigerian Oil and Gas entrepreneurs to create a forum for the exchange of ideas with major operators and policy-makers, whereas GOGEC’s mission is to ensure that there are equal opportunities for all the operators and potential operators within the industry and promote trade, investment and knowledge transfer within the energy sector to all members and stakeholders.”

Nigeria is the largest oil and gas producer in Africa. The release noted that as of 2020, Nigeria had the largest oil and gas reserves in the African region, with around 37 million barrels of crude oil and 5.5 billion cubic metres of gas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.