Scenes of Deep Jale at Central Corentyne, Palmyra Heritage Monument Site, D’Edward Village and at West Coast Berbice, organised by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha. The grand Diwali light up is set for Saturday, October 15 at 18:00 hours at Kitty Seawall Roundabout.

(Photo credit: President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Dr Vindhya Vasini Persaud’s facebook page)