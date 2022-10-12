News Archives
Better quality of life for Region 10 residents
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali meeting with residents in Region 10 (Department of Public Information photo)
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali meeting with residents in Region 10 (Department of Public Information photo)

THE need for assistance with farming, drainage and irrigation, rehabilitation of sports and recreational facilities and issues with land titling, were some of the main concerns raised by Lindeners on Monday in an engagement with President, Dr Irfaan Ali.

The President was in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), grounding with residents there.
President Ali spent more than four hours in the mining region where he was warmly greeted by the residents, who flocked around him to speak and take pictures with him.

The President was accompanied on the visit by Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, among other officials.
During the walkabout, the Head of State checked in with several communities for discussions about how to improve their quality of living.

“I’m just here throughout different communities today to come to you, to listen to you and to see how we can work together because what we want to do is uplift all of Guyana.
“All I want to hear about is how we bring this country together, how we can love each other, how we uplift each other, [and] how we uplift the communities and uplift the country.

“We know every community is different, and has different challenges. That is why today I am here to listen to you,” President Ali assured.
In response, the residents expressed their gratitude to the President for personally coming into the communities to get a first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by those residing there.

“I am pleased and happy that you come by foot and not by vehicle,” expressed one 53-year-old resident, whose main concern was the need for regularisation of land, and land titling in his community.
He also brought up the need for the rehabilitation of the community centre in his area, and the need for a regulated garbage disposal system.

The President said that the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development will look into it.
In each community visited by the President, concerns raised by residents were documented. Subsequent meetings will be held. Those meetings will be facilitated by ministers of the government.

