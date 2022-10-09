Guyanese, Shawn Shewram, cops five prizes at ‘Hugh Wooding’

–Reon Miller is Best Graduating Guyanese Legal Aid Student

GUYANESE, Shawn Shewram, has secured five prizes at the Hugh Wooding Law School for the academic year 2021/2022, according to information from the Guyana Jurisdiction Committee – Hugh Wooding Law School.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Shewram secured the Book Specialists Prize – Second Outstanding Year Two Student; the Guyana Government Prize – Best Performance by a Student of Guyana, and the Cameron and Shepherd Prize – Best Performance in Civil Procedure & Practice I and Civil Procedure & Practice II by a Guyanese.

The law student also copped the H Aubrey Fraser Memorial Prize- Best Performance in Ethics, Rights and Obligations of the Legal Profession, and the Course Director’s Prize in Probate Practice & Procedure – Best Performance in Probate Practice & Procedure.

Shewram is no stranger to excellent academic performances, as he, a former student of St. Rose’s High School, topped Guyana at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in 2017, and gained the 10th spot nationally at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations in 2015.

Shewram was also the recipient of the CXC Award for the Most Outstanding Business Studies Candidate in the region and he was the first-ever recipient of the ACCA – CXC Award for outstanding performance in Accounting.

As he forges ahead with the hope of achieving greater academic awards, the young scholar will be in the company of other local students who are aiming for the best result at the regional institution.

Another Guyanese law student, Reon Miller, also had much to celebrate after being awarded the Miles Greeves Fitzpatrick S.C. Prize for being the best graduating Guyanese student in legal aid.