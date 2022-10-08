Region 10 ‘takes the win’ in MoE Jeopardy competition

PRIMARY School teachers from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), on Friday, walked away with the winning trophy for the Ministry of Education’s National Literacy Department’s Primary School Teachers’ Jeopardy competition.

The competition, which was held at the Princess Hotel, East Bank Demerara (EBD) saw teams of teachers from eight education districts participating. The event was the third of its kind since being introduced in 2016.

The contestants competed in the quiz game with questions covering a variety of topics from the categories of Science, Social Studies, English Language, Mathematics, Literature and School Administration.

The first round of the competition consisted of five categories with clues that were valued from 100 to 500 points, which were doubled in the second round.

After several intense rounds, the team of teachers from Region 10 comprising Yvonne Nazir, Cheryl Wills and Diane Retemyer emerged victorious.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) teachers Bhanmattie Dewoekmar, Samina Shaw and Colis Dublinin placed second.

Meanwhile, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) teachers Sherlene Bancroft, Anita Embleton and Eshiva Laketaking finished the competition in third place.

All other contestants were awarded consolation prizes for their participation. Pupils who were in the audience were also given opportunities to answer questions and win prizes.