Mackenzie businessman remanded to prison on assault, other charges

HILTON Lyle, a 36-year-old businessman of Silvertown, Mackenzie, Linden, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with several offences.

According to police in a release, the charges are Malicious Damage to Property Contrary to Section 160 of the Criminal Law Offence Act Chapter 8:01; Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm Contrary to Section 49 of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01; Threatening Language Contrary to Section 141 (a) of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act Chapter 8:02; and two counts of Threatening Behaviour Contrary to Section 141 (b) of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act Chapter 8:02, all of which occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Phase 2 Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Lyle appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Kwakwani Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where the charges were read to him. He pleaded not guilty to all of the summary offences, but was not required to plead to the indictable ones.

He was remanded to prison until Thursday November 3, 2022 for report, the police release said.