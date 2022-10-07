TTCSI distances self from Leladharsingh’s comments on Guyana’s local content legislation

THE Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) has distanced itself from comments by one of its director, Jaishima Leladharsingh, who said, “TT companies will move to Suriname if Ramps doesn’t get local content certificate”.

“I do not agree with the legislation of local content; I do not believe that that encourages investment. In my opinion, it is a big deterrent to business. We are observing what’s happening with Ramps in Trinidad, and I am seeing it clear here that if Ramps does not get its Local Content [Certificate] approved, a lot of Trinidad companies will go to Suriname. I suggest that they have a rethink of that policy; it is not in keeping with the [CARICOM Single Market and Economy] CSME spirit, and it is not going to encourage investment,” Leladharsingh told the Guyana Basins Summit (GBS) on Thursday.

The TTCSI, in a statement soon after Leladharsingh’s comments, made it clear that Leladharsingh spoke in his personal capacity, and as such, “the statements made are not— and do not— represent the views of the TTCSI”.

The TTCSI, the national umbrella body for services associations in Trinidad and Tobago, said the twin island republic has been pursuing the introduction of local content and participation legislation, and continues to be supportive of this process.

“Six energy services companies that recently completed TTCSI’s Gateway to Trade Export Accelerator Programme 2021/2022: Damus Limited, North West Marine Limited, Kronus Geological Services Limited, Epic Maintenance Limited, Weldfab Limited and Phillips General Contracting Limited, are in Guyana attending the GBS.

TTCSI is pleased that accomplished presenters have been scheduled to address various options for investment opportunities that may be of benefit to the above-referenced companies, and areas in which they can participate in neighbouring Guyana,” the statement said.

It also noted that several of the firms on the mission have indicated that the summit provided an excellent forum for networking and engagement, and presented opportunities for integration between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

“The TTCSI commends the organisers of the Guyana Basin Summit for a strong agenda, and one that is well placed to achieve excellent results,” the statement noted.

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), on Wednesday, instituted 10 charges against Ramps Logistics Guyana Inc. following the conclusion of recent investigations.

The GRA, in a press release, said that following recently-completed investigations carried out by the Law Enforcement and Investigations Division of GRA, 10 charges have been instituted at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court against the company.

The charges are said to be in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act Chapter 82:01.

According to the GRA, the investigations have revealed that during the period of 2021 to 2022, the company made several untrue declarations to it.

The release said that the GRA, as it continues to operate within its mandate to allow for a levelled playing field for legitimate businesses and the collection of revenue, is encouraging individuals and businesses involved in any illicit activities to cease and desist from flouting the laws.

The Authority further urged these businesses to bring their operations into compliance with Guyana’s tax, trade and border laws. The specifics of the case have not been made public.