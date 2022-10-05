Turning her own adversity into strength for others

– Bartica-based teacher tells her story on World Teachers’ Day

By Cindy Parkinson

TEACHERS are one of the most important pillars of society and possess a variety of skills that immensely enhances the transfer of knowledge.

At the core of each developed skill of the teacher is a reflection of what happens during the teaching and learning process.

Ms Takeisha Caesar, who was born and raised in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), tragically lost her mother when she was still an infant. Her father was not actively part of her life.

Ms Caesar and her sister would be raised by their grandmother. By the time she was 11, Takeisha would also lose her grandmother. Grieving, she questioned the unfortunate events that felt like they followed her life.

Takeisha and her sister were then taken in by their late grandmother’s sister but they were “moved around” more times than they liked. The sibling duo later went on to rent their own place.

Having faced a number of challenges throughout her life, Miss Caesar was determined to make a difference in the lives of people, especially children.

Later in her life she developed a passion for writing, which later blossomed into a greater love for teaching.

Presently reading for her Associate’s Degree in Education (ADE) at the teachers’ training college, Takeisha is attached to the Bartica Special Needs and or Disability School along with Teacher-in-Charge Nazeema Khan, volunteer teacher Theresa Braithwaite, and support staff.

Turning attention to the school, Takeisha said the school has an enrolment of 29 learners from ages three to 18. “We also accept children and adults who may be considered too young or too old, but we accommodate them,” Ms Caesar said.

She pleaded with parents across Guyana who have differently-abled children, especially the parents and residents of Bartica, not to be in denial about their children but instead raise awareness.

She also asked that the Government of Guyana and the private sector continue to support their school and similar schools across Guyana. “Having a disability does not mean that you cannot function in society,” said Ms Caesar.

Caesar made a charge to children and learners: “Life is what you make of it and do not let your circumstance determine the outcome of your life”.

World Teachers’ Day is observed on the October 5, 2022 under the theme “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers”.