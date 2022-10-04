Citizens welcome reduction of GuyOil fuel prices

–urge private sector to consider doing the same

By Cindy Parkinson

WHILE some have expressed appreciation for the government’s decision to massively reduce gasoline and diesel prices, the public is also calling on the privately-owned gas stations to make adjustments to their prices.

According to statement made last weekend on behalf of the government by Senior Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh, the prices for gasoline and diesel were reduced at the State-owned Guyana Oil Company Limited (GuyOil) in an effort to further relieve local consumers.

The price reductions that were made at GuyOil’s pumps are a 20 per cent drop in gasoline prices from $269 per litre to $215 per litre, and a reduction of diesel costs from $265 per litre to $225 per litre, representing a 15 per cent decrease.

Being a first-year student at the University of Guyana, DeShaun Franco drives every day to campus for his “in-person classes” at the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI).

With the previous gas price, Franco expressed how challenging it was to fuel up his gas tank often, since it added tremendous financial strain on his pocket, as he is unemployed. As such, he is calling for privately-owned gas stations to follow suit.



Being a long-time customer of one named gas station, DeShaun called it “unfair”. He pleaded with the owners of these gas stations to join the government’s effort to reduce the costs at the pumps.

Javid (only name given), owner of two small businesses, expressed appreciation for the government’s decision. “Having my business at two different locations means that we have to be back and forth all day, and the gas price was always a challenge for us. With this new change in price, myself and other small businesses will be able to save a lot more,” he told the Guyana Chronicle.

Dave Morgan, a taxi driver, said he is thrilled with the reduction in gas prices, which, he feels, will not only benefit all taxi drivers but also assist with national economic growth.

“It is only right that the private sector work with the Guyana Government to lower gas prices. I do not see why they would want to hold out, because I am sure that people will go where they can save money. So, I don’t get that,” remarked Ms. Joseph, a member of the public.

Since taking office in August 2020, the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali-led People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration has implemented a number of policies to lower the cost of living for its citizens in an ongoing effort to address complaints about the high gas prices, and reduce the pressure felt by citizens.

So far, the excise tax on fuel has been brought down tremendously.