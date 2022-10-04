Birth anniversaries of Gandhi, Shastri celebrated

THE High Commission of India and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) in Georgetown marked the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 118th birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, by organising an event at the Gandhi Statue, Promenade Gardens, Georgetown, on Monday.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d), Mark Phillips; Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal; and Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Naraine graced the occasion, along with members of the Diplomatic Corps, prominent citizens of Guyana, friends of India, students and others and offered their homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Various cultural programmes were performed by students of SVCC and other artists, including representatives from Brahma Kumaris, paying their tributes to Mahatama Gandhi through music, dance, drama and Yoga, a release from the High Commission said.

Welcoming the dignitaries, High Commissioner of India, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa, said that Mahatma Gandhi is an international name and his principles and philosophy are well-known and practised across the world. The High Commissioner added that Gandhi made India known world over and Indians carried Gandhi’s name wherever they went, spreading his message of peace and non-violence as he became a symbol and national pride of India and Indians.

Emphasising the relevance of Gandhi, his principles and philosophy even in the present day, Dr. Srinivasa said that Gandhi’s philosophy attracted large number of followers internationally, including great leaders and statesmen like Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela and Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, among others.

The impact and fame of Gandhi beyond India are reflected in the International Day of Non Violence which is celebrated worldwide on his birth anniversary. The High Commissioner also paid rich tributes to India’s former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri.

Evan Radhe Persaud, founder and Executive Member of Indian Action Committee also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in his remarks, with special emphasis on Gandhi’s struggle and noble work in South Africa, contribution to the Indian Freedom Movement and its influence in the region with special emphasis on Guyana and late Cheddi Jagan, former President of Guyana.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister reiterated the relevance of Gandhi even in the current time and life in Guyana as well as all over the world. He emphasised that Gandhi’s principles reflect equality of movement and access which makes it more essential for Guyana.

Minister Croal underlined the importance and relevance of timeless Gandhian philosophy and how modern day issues and problems can be addressed effectively with its application.

He also emphasised how Guyana was following the policy and work of Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri in ensuring housing, water and food security for all in Guyana.

Rich tributes were also paid to another great freedom fighter and statesman, the second Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. Noted by many to be soft-spoken and humble, Lal Bahadur Shastri was an important figure during the freedom struggle and became Prime Minister in 1964 post-Jawaharlal Nehru’s death. He was also a man of vision who led the country towards progress. India remembers ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’, the slogan of Lal Bahadur Shastri which is etched in everyone’s minds as it captures the true spirit of India, the release concluded.