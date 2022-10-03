Carnival Parade attracts thousands

DESPITE the late start, scores of persons lined the streets of Georgetown on Sunday to get a glimpse of the Carnival Parade, which brought the curtains down on the inaugural Cricket Carnival celebrations here.

Sunday’s parade could be seen as the return of the carnival event in Guyana following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revelers from the various bands were all decked out in their brightly-coloured costumes as they gyrated all the way from the Bank of Guyana on downtown Avenue of the Republic, down North Road, up Irving Street to the Kitty Roundabout where the parade ended.

Among the participating bands were the Melange Band, Pulse Warriors, Genesis X Utopia and Amazonas Fantasy.

Though the sun was hot and draining for some, it did not seem to bother most revelers as they seemed energised as they danced to the booming music coming from the various trucks.

While many saw it as a day to enjoy a good party on the road with their friends, others saw it as an opportunity to spend time with family and friends, and kept picnics and barbecues at several points along the parade route.

Unlike the annual Mashramani Float Parade, bands were far apart on the parade route. As such, the parade which started in the afternoon, lasted well into the night.