News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Three ex-prisoners benefit from ‘Fresh Start’ initiative
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, makes the presentation to Lawrence Rambarran. Also in the picture are Terrence Barker and Michael Powley along with other staff members of the Guyana Prison Service
Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, makes the presentation to Lawrence Rambarran. Also in the picture are Terrence Barker and Michael Powley along with other staff members of the Guyana Prison Service

THREE ex-prisoners, on Friday, benefitted from the government’s “Fresh Start” programme.
One of the former prisoners, Lawrence Rambarran, was the recipient of a complete kit of carpentry tools and equipment, while Terrence Barker received a comprehensive welding kit and Michael Powley was the beneficiary of a complete weeding set.

At the presentation ceremony held at the Prison Headquarters boardroom, Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot said the Fresh Start programme is dedicated to reducing criminal recidivism by helping individuals with felony convictions gain access to resources and to provide the necessary motivation for success when reintegrating into the community.

The head of prisons also noted that the programme not only addresses the needs of ex-offenders transitioning from incarceration back into society, but it also gives former offenders a chance to chart their own professional paths.

“So, the focus is to help ex-prisoners concentrate on self-sustaining activities with the hope that they will be able to make an income and become marketable,” Elliot said.
The ex-prisoners were considered for the “Fresh Start Toolkit” based on a number of qualifying criteria while in prison, which included participation in training programmes, conducting reviews, family support, and a post-release plan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.