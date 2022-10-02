Police Force launches youth ‘agri’ project

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF), as part of its social crime prevention initiative, collaborated with other stakeholders to launch a youth agriculture initiative on Saturday.

According to a press release, children from various youth groups within Regional Division Four A, participated in the inaugural farming exercise at the Ruimveldt Police Station compound.

In brief remarks, Sgt 20404 Griffith, who headed the exercise, thanked the children and their liaisons for partaking in the activity.

He said that the exercise is important since it exposes children to the intricacies of life and norms and values; this could enhance their social skills and behaviour.

As part of the exercise, agronomist and Senior Training Manager at the National Agricultural Research and Extension institute (NAREI), Warren Barlow, conducted a brief lecture on agriculture, addressing key topics like the different soil types, spacing for planting of various crops, weather conditions for planting, and types of manure.

The children were also afforded the opportunity of planting bora, tomatoes, eggplants, peppers and eshallots.

Plans are in place to continue working with the participating groups which include the Ruimveldt Dynamic Leaders Youth Group, the Albouystown Faith-Based Youth Group, the Agricola Rising Stars Youth Group, the North Ruimveldt Goals Achiever Youth Group and the East La Penitence Youth Group.

Present at the exercise were Michelle Lam Dudik, Programme Assistant for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) at the US Embassy; Pastor Jean Roberts, Rural Sergeant and Deputy Chairperson of the Ruimveldt Police Station Management Committee; Nankumar Rampersaud, businessman and treasurer of the Ruimveldt Police Station Management Committee; Peter Assing, businessman and stakeholder, along with other key stakeholders.