Protected Areas Commission gets new Board of Directors; first meeting held

A NEW Board of Directors at the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) has been appointed by the cabinet to effectively manage Guyana’s National Protected Areas System (NPAS).

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the commission stated that the newly formed board met for the first time on September 20, 2022, in the boardroom at its Thomas Lands office.

The meeting was led by Chairman of the Board, Robert M. Persaud. Also at the meeting were the other appointees: Brian James, John Carpenter, Roger Yearwood, Ronald Harsawack, Pradeepa Bholanath, Omodelle George and ex-officio members, Damian Fernandes (Adviser to the Board and PAC), Kemraj Parsram (Executive Director, Environmental Protection Agency), Joslyn Mckenzie (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Natural Resources) and Ryan Toolsiram (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Amerindian Affairs).

The ad hoc Secretary to the Board, Fitzroy Sealey; the PAC Commissioner (ag) Natasha Ramdas, and Jason Fraser also attended the meeting.

According to the release, during the meeting, the members of the board dealt with some critical issues facing the commission including the need to develop a new strategic plan and improved conditions and functioning of all parks and areas under the purview of the PAC.

In order to carry out its duties more efficiently, the board has formed three subcommittees which will function to enhance the operations of the PAC.

These subcommittees are the Administration and Finance Subcommittee, the Technical and Monitoring Subcommittee and the Resource and Mobilisation Subcommittee, the release added.

The PAC is a semi-autonomous government agency formed in 2012 under the Protected Areas Act of 2011. The Act facilitated the creation of an agency – the PAC – that would take the lead to establish, manage, maintain, promote and expand the protected areas system of Guyana.

The PAC’s vision, “A world class National Protected Areas System in Guyana that protects nature and improve lives”, is to be accomplished through the effective management of Guyana’s NPAS and the features of the Protected Areas (PAs).

The PAC has a team of technical officers, administration and finance staff and support field staff working throughout the NPAS towards this vision.