Over 100 Guyanese employed on Linden-Mabura Hill road project
Public Works Minister Juan Edghill assesses construction works on the Linden-Mabura Highway (DPI photo)
MORE than 100 Guyanese have found employment through the US$190 million Linden to Mabura Hill road construction project, which is being undertaken by a Brazilian company, Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A.

After conducting his first inspection of the multibillion-dollar project on Wednesday, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill expressed satisfaction with the progress the team has made so far, noting that more employment opportunities will be created for Guyanese.

“We have more than 100 locals employed on the project. They have done the grubbing and the clearance up to 40 kilometres along the road. There is also some excavation work being done, and more than 80 pieces of equipment have been imported,” he said.

The government has been investing heavily in the Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice region, providing thousands of jobs for residents.

Job opportunities have been made available in the housing and telecommunications sectors, as over 150 gained employment under the housing ministry’s home-construction drive in the mining town.

Construction of paved road from Linden-Mabura underway (DPI photo)

Hundreds more have been employed through the call centre initiative, with almost a 1,000 more taking advantage of the government’s part-time jobs initiative.

The Linden to Mabura road project is another avenue for economic advancement for residents, as well as for the region.

Guyana signed the ground-breaking contract for the project in May this year, a venture which has been in the pipeline for decades.

Minister Edghill said the road will generate economic activities and is only one aspect of the larger plan to secure transformation across the country.

“We will have the proper reinforcement and we will be able to get every vehicle through the corridor from Linden through to Lethem on a consistent basis,” the minister said.

The project is expected to last for three years and will boost trade and open massive avenues for business ventures between Guyana and Brazil.

The first phase of the project will see a two-lane highway being constructed from sand and dirt to an asphaltic concrete surface. The road will be approximately 121 kilometres long and 7.2 metres wide.

It will also include a cycle and pedestrian lane measuring two metres wide, along with 10 bus stops equipped with ramps for persons with disabilities. (DPI)

Staff Reporter

