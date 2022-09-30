News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Businessman freed of Pearl vigilante-style murder
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
DEAD: Seon Clarke
DEAD: Seon Clarke

A BUSINESSMAN was, on Thursday, freed of a murder charge after Senior Magistrate Leron Daly upheld a no-case submission made by defence attorney Latchmie Rahamat.

Moses Singh, 63, formerly of Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was discharged of the offence following a preliminary inquiry at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He was on remand for allegedly murdering 21-year-old Seon Clarke on August 20, 2016, at Pearl Village, EBD.

Following the closure of the prosecution’s case, Rahamat made a no-case submission and argued that there was no evidence linking her client to the crime.

The magistrate subsequently accepted Rahamat’s submission, noting that there was insufficient evidence against Singh.

FREED: Moses Singh

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that Clarke was shot dead by vigilantes while his friend was badly beaten. They were believed to be bandits.

According to reports, the men who were armed with a gun, were allegedly planning to rob a grocery store in Sarah Johanna. However, their plan was foiled when the alert proprietor of the store noticed their suspicious movements.

The shop owner raised an alarm and called out to a policeman who was passing by at the time. The men managed to run into a nearby bushy area and eluded authorities.

However, hours later the duo emerged. They were spotted by members of the community on the Pearl Public Road and were apprehended by public-spirited citizens.

It is alleged that the businessman who is a licensed firearm holder, shot Clarke while others inflicted a beating on the other man.

Clarke was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and died while receiving treatment. His accomplice subsequently took investigators to a location where they had concealed a gun.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.