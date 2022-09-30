Businessman freed of Pearl vigilante-style murder

A BUSINESSMAN was, on Thursday, freed of a murder charge after Senior Magistrate Leron Daly upheld a no-case submission made by defence attorney Latchmie Rahamat.

Moses Singh, 63, formerly of Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was discharged of the offence following a preliminary inquiry at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He was on remand for allegedly murdering 21-year-old Seon Clarke on August 20, 2016, at Pearl Village, EBD.

Following the closure of the prosecution’s case, Rahamat made a no-case submission and argued that there was no evidence linking her client to the crime.

The magistrate subsequently accepted Rahamat’s submission, noting that there was insufficient evidence against Singh.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that Clarke was shot dead by vigilantes while his friend was badly beaten. They were believed to be bandits.

According to reports, the men who were armed with a gun, were allegedly planning to rob a grocery store in Sarah Johanna. However, their plan was foiled when the alert proprietor of the store noticed their suspicious movements.

The shop owner raised an alarm and called out to a policeman who was passing by at the time. The men managed to run into a nearby bushy area and eluded authorities.

However, hours later the duo emerged. They were spotted by members of the community on the Pearl Public Road and were apprehended by public-spirited citizens.

It is alleged that the businessman who is a licensed firearm holder, shot Clarke while others inflicted a beating on the other man.

Clarke was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and died while receiving treatment. His accomplice subsequently took investigators to a location where they had concealed a gun.