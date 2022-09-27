News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Holder urges Windies teammates to not get complacent ahead of T20 World Cup first round
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Barbadian and West Indies all-rounder, Jason Holder
Barbadian and West Indies all-rounder, Jason Holder

BARBADIAN all-rounder, Jason Holder, has warned his West Indian teammates against complacency in the qualifying round for the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to commence October 15 in Australia.

The Windies, who won the tournament in 2012 and 2016, will face Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland in Group B, with the top two teams advancing to the Super 12.

“We’ve got a task to uphold in terms of qualifying for the main round,” Holder said.

“More or less, we have to focus on the qualifier. Ireland, Scotland and Zimbabwe by no means are pushovers. We’ve got to take it as seriously as we possibly can and just make sure we get into the next phase of the tournament.”

Holder, entering his third T20 World Cup, believes there are positives to playing in the qualifiers for the regional side.

“I think it’s good in a way that we’re playing the qualifiers,” he said.

“West Indies teams of the past have proved that we get better as we go along. To have the warm-up phase of the tournament and then to go into the actual group stage after qualification, I think it’s going to be to our betterment in the sense we get more cricket. The talent we have got – depth in terms of resources and batting and bowling – we’ve always been pretty athletic in the field, so I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

The team will be looking to rebound from an abysmal 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE where they got just one win in five matches, failing to advance from the Super 12. (Sportsmax).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.