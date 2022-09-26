Scenes from Linden Regatta

THE regatta in Linden, Region 10, drew a large gathering at the Kara-Kara Blue Lake on Sunday. The occasion was graced by the presence of President, Dr Irfaan Ali; Prime Minister, Mark Phillips; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and other senior government officials. It was part of a series of activities of Cricket Carnival being hosted in Guyana. The event was hosted by New Era Entertainment with support from Team Mohamed’s (DPI photos)