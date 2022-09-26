News Archives
Scenes from Linden Regatta
boat

THE regatta in Linden, Region 10, drew a large gathering at the Kara-Kara Blue Lake on Sunday. The occasion was graced by the presence of President, Dr Irfaan Ali; Prime Minister, Mark Phillips; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and other senior government officials. It was part of a series of activities of Cricket Carnival being hosted in Guyana. The event was hosted by New Era Entertainment with support from Team Mohamed’s (DPI photos)

Staff Reporter

All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
