Region Three to get five new water-treatment plants by 2025

SIGNALLING that Region Three will not be excluded from the development that is taking place in the country, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues has said that five new water-treatment plants will be set up there by 2025.

She made this revelation late last week when the Ministry hosted its ‘Dream Realised’ housing programme at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

Rodrigues told those gathered that while there are many challenges in the region as it relates to the quality of water, the government has a very ambitious target along with a strategic plan at the level of the Guyana Water Inc to achieve 100 per cent treated water by 2025.

“So, by 2025, we’re going to ensure that five new water-treatment plants are constructed here in this region, thereby ensuring that this region has 100 per cent access to water by 2025,” Rodrigues said.

She said that there is a lot taking place on the development front for the region and highlighted that there are a number of small communities such as La Grange that have challenges.

As it relates to the La Grange community, the minister stated that efforts are being made to bring relief to those residents who are experiencing water troubles, but these have been unsuccessful so far.

Added to that, Rodrigues stated that the well in the area has not been producing as it should, though rehabilitation works have been done in order to increase its production. All efforts to rectify this have proved futile, she said.

However, she revealed that the government has a plan to ensure that the community has improved access to water and more specifically, treated water.

“But we do have a plan to ensure that that community has not only improved access to water but access to treated water. It is our plan to extend the Pouderoyen water-treatment plant to supply La Grange,” she added.

Minister Rodrigues further said that it is okay to acknowledge the challenges faced so that residents can understand the work that authorities are doing to improve the situations that are being experienced.

“It is important to know that we are trying,” she said, before assuring residents that every effort is being made to deliver improved services.

She also assured those gathered that the government will continue to work to ensure that there is improved access to treated water.