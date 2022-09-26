Hamilton Green must know that ‘this time nah lang time’

Dear editor,

MY attention was drawn to a letter published on 9-21-2022 in the Kaieteur News by our saint, our godly son of the earth, Mr Hamilton Green.

First off there was a lot of rubbish written in that missive and no one should expect better from a man like Mr Green, who was the second most powerful man under Mr Burnham during our undemocratic rule.

Mr Hamilton Green thought that our younger generation won’t remember what took place during those troubling times in our history. When men like Mr Hamilton Green speak or want to criticise someone, he must first evaluate himself or put himself to contrast with people or persons whom he wants to criticise.

His rant in the KN is nothing but rubbish. Green claimed that the Vice-President was unable or unwilling to provide straight and truthful answers to Glenn Lall.

By the way, Glenn Lall is someone who is very difficult to explain things to for him to understand because after all being said and done, his narratives remain.

Back to Mr Green’s rant. He spoke about the goodies of the contract the Vice-President and his party campaigned for before the 2020 elections. Now can Mr Green say how great this contract would have been for the Guyanese people when it was signed under his David Arthur Granger administration.

Mr Green spoke about our constitution being violated on a daily basis. Can Mr Green put his credibility on the table and prove the nation wrong that the constitution was violated during his David Arthur Granger government’s reign?

Can Mr Green say when the APNU+AFC Coalition fell to a no-confidence motion (NCM), held power illegally if that was a violation of our constitution or not? Can Mr Green say not holding elections 90 days after a NCM was not a violation? Can Mr Green say contesting an election and not showing your SOPs if it’s not a plain violation of the electorate.

Mr Green spoke about Dr Vincent Adams. can Mr Green ask Mr Adams to show the public what he had done for our people while he was the EPA boss? Can Mr Adams list publicly how transparent and most importantly, what laws had they put against ExxonMobil for the protection of our environment?

Mr Green wake up and stop thinking we are living in the 80s. “This time nah lang time.”

Yours sincerely,

Navin Budhai