Celebrating Indigenous Heritage Month and the Campbells

By Francis Quamina Farrier

The Nine Indigenous Nations of Guyana and their cousins in other countries across the Americas including Canada, the USA and Mexico, are spiritually united as they observe and celebrate Indigenous Heritage Month, September 2022. It was still early years here in Guyana after the country became independent, that the Month of September was identified and celebrated as “INDIGENOUS HERITAGE MONTH.” Many of the various celebrations were given official status, and the country’s presidents and ministers of government, as well as foreign diplomats, attended some of the observances and celebrations.

Attending the Annual Heritage Village celebrations was always on the calendar of many of the country’s senior officials, as well as foreign diplomats. September 10 was also selected specially to honour Guyana’s Indigenous Hero, Hon. Stephen Campbell, who was the very first Indigenous Guyanese to sit as a member in the country’s parliament. As an educator, Stephen Campbell taught at many schools across the country’s southern Rupununi region. He was a staunch catholic and also taught Religious Education to young Catholics in many communities in the deep South Rupununi region.

Stephen Campbell’s son, David Campbell, later established himself as an extremely talented and competent singer and songwriter. His song “Kabakaburi Children”

which implores his people not to forget their culture is among his most well-known.

At a special Indigenous Heritage Month celebration some years ago, President Cheddi Jagan spoke of his efforts to have September 10 observed and celebrated to honour Stephen Campbell, and how he faced strong opposition “by some of the comrades at Freedom House.” Their reason, President Jagan disclosed, was that they said that Campbell was a member of The United Force (Political Party) and not a member of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP). At the event, President Jagan spoke with a measure of pride, in succeeding to have Stephen Campbell duly accorded the status of “National Hero” and honoured every September 10. The President stated that he willingly agreed to have Stephen Campbell honoured in that way, “Because it was the

wishes of his people.”

Among Campbell’s greatest works for his fellow Indigenous Guyanese, and the nation as a whole, was travelling all the way to Britain from his residence on the Pomeroon river in British Guiana, and presenting his people’s Land Title Claim with had hundreds of signatures, to the British Parliament. It was no easy task, but the Guyanese hero was successful in that endeavour. His act set in motion land claims by dozens of Indigenous Guyanese communities across the country, for years to follow. Many were successful. Many others continue to be fought for by residents of those communities in which they and many generations before them, had resided, and longed to have as theirs with legal documents.

Stephen Campbell was the patriarch of a well-known and talented Guyanese family. His daughter, Stephanie Campbell-Vieira was a highly accomplished artist and sculptor. Many of her works were displayed at national art exhibitions over the years. His son David Campbell is a highly-accomplished singer and songwriter. While his song “Kabakaburi Children” is his most popular and is played on local radio fairly often – especially during Heritage month – another favourite of David Campbell’s compositions is entitled “The Time of Eagles” which is considered among his greatest compositions. With a ‘mari-mari’ flair, it is a song which can take listeners and dancers into an almost trance-like state of mind, and a dream-like place beyond all the complexes and challenges of life.

For many years, David Campbell and I communicated by email. However, I have not

heard from him in more recent years, and so, I began contacting his relatives in Guyana. They all told me that they too, have not heard from David in a long time. Among the last emails I received from this apparent self-exiled son of the soil, was his expressed desire to become a man who lives a hermit’s lifestyle. As such, I have come to the realisation that David Campbell, is most likely residing somewhere on a mountain side in Western Canada, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Some years ago, he had mentioned to me, his desire and plan, was to live a quiet life. So, it is most likely that he is now living the life of a hermit, putting aside almost all worldly things. Maybe, someone can shed some light on David Campbell, and where exactly he is residing and what he is doing at this 2022 Indigenous Heritage Month.