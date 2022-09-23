News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Recreational ground at Mocha Arcadia Primary to be rehabilitated
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag
Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag

THE recreational ground in the Mocha Arcadia Primary School will soon benefit from rehabilitative works, said Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag, during her visit to the school on Wednesday.

“The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Minister Charles Ramson and myself, we were here on this ground, and one of the issues raised was the need for rehabilitation of the school ground. And you would be happy to know that Minister Ramson came with his team to assess the ground so that they can rehabilitate it in the shortest possible time so that it can become fit for purpose,” she told teachers and pupils of the school.

The ground will be utilised to conduct sports, as well as recreational activities for the entire community.

The rehabilitation is part of a commitment made by the sports minister and President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during a recent outreach to the community.

“We have to develop this recreational facility immediately…. We need to develop this facility so that our children can play in a safe way,” President Ali had said. Some $192 million has been earmarked for infrastructural development in Mocha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.