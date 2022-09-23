Recreational ground at Mocha Arcadia Primary to be rehabilitated

THE recreational ground in the Mocha Arcadia Primary School will soon benefit from rehabilitative works, said Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag, during her visit to the school on Wednesday.

“The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Minister Charles Ramson and myself, we were here on this ground, and one of the issues raised was the need for rehabilitation of the school ground. And you would be happy to know that Minister Ramson came with his team to assess the ground so that they can rehabilitate it in the shortest possible time so that it can become fit for purpose,” she told teachers and pupils of the school.

The ground will be utilised to conduct sports, as well as recreational activities for the entire community.

The rehabilitation is part of a commitment made by the sports minister and President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during a recent outreach to the community.

“We have to develop this recreational facility immediately…. We need to develop this facility so that our children can play in a safe way,” President Ali had said. Some $192 million has been earmarked for infrastructural development in Mocha.