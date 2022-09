OMNI Helicopters Guyana Inc was delighted to make a grant to the Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School (AW&HWAES) to improve the student welfare facilities there.

The cheque was presented by Peter Gay, Deployment Manager for Omni, to Nalini Chanderban, Accountant and General Manager for the school. Also present was Gerry Gouveia Jr of Roraima Airways, joint venture partner with Omni.