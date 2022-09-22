News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Fisherfolk: big help, at right time
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Alvin (only name given), who was recently injured while out at sea, is one of the many fishermen who received the $150,000 fisherfolk cash grant
Alvin (only name given), who was recently injured while out at sea, is one of the many fishermen who received the $150,000 fisherfolk cash grant

WITH plans to purchase new equipment and conduct major repairs to their vessels, fisherfolk from Region Three were in high praises of the Government, on Wednesday, as they received their $150,000 one-off cash grants.

Alvin (only name given) told the Guyana Chronicle that he had been unable to work for some weeks now due to an injury he received while at sea.

The man was patiently sitting not too far from the ministry’s officials, eagerly waiting for his name to be called.

Lakhraim (only name given)

“I went out to sea and I hurt my foot when I was throwing out the seine, so I couldn’t go out to the big sea really to work,” he said.

Waiting just as patiently was Lakhraim (only name given), who said that help could not have come at a better time.

“The fishing work right now is very hard, sometimes you barely making it — the fuel raise, everything raise. Sometimes you work 10-12 days and you only get lil rashing for your work man to carry home so this money come in very nice right now to help,” said Lakhraim, a fisherman for more than 30 years.

Thamdra Joho expressed her gratitude for the grant.

Thamdra Joho

“I’m happy, because right now my husband is not working and it will help me a lot; the money will help we a lot and the work men them. We are thankful to the Government of the day,” the woman said.

Rondald Skeete said fisherfolk have been reeling from the ‘aftereffects’ of flooding and climate change and the support from the Government is well appreciated.

The fisherman disclosed his plans to purchase new fishing equipment.

“I get to buy some more seine and things for the boat, I hope in time to come we can get more because catches are not at the standard it was before. For example, I used to get 12 bucket shrimps now I only getting five and six.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.