E - Papers
Attorney-General: CoI into 2020 elections fiasco giving Coalition nightmare
Attorney-General Anil Nandlall
THE Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2020 General and Regional Elections is expected to start soon, and Attorney-General Anil Nandlall on Tuesday said that a monetary value cannot be placed on the benefits that will be derived therefrom.

The minister made the foregoing remarks in response to a news item saying that A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Member of Parliament (MP) Ganesh Mahipaul has written to the Commissioner of Information, Justice Charles Ramson, SC, seeking disclosure on the remuneration packages for the recently appointed commissioners of the CoI.

Minister Nandlall is contending that while Mahipaul now wants to know the remuneration package, it was clear from the beginning that the Opposition was vehemently opposed to the CoI.

“So, they have been objecting. They said it will interfere with their petition; it will interfere with court cases, and they’re writing from all angles. Now they are bringing in the cost factor,” he said.

The Attorney-General made it abundantly clear that the CoI is an expensive undertaking, just like any other CoI which comprises the calibre of commissioners with which this one is staffed, along with other staff that will work along with the commissioners.

“Such an undertaking is necessary, and it is important, and a monetary value cannot be placed on the benefits that are going to be derived from this initiative,” he said.
He noted that those who were part of the plot to rig the elections must be exposed, so that the public will know who they are, and what appropriate actions can be taken.

The Attorney-General also indicated that the roles each person played, and what transpired during the five-month attempt to subvert democracy must be enquired into and placed on the permanent record of the country. This, he said, must be done so that future generations will be aware of these persons and what they did.

The inquiry, he said, too, must act to prevent others from attempting similar actions that were witnessed during the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections, and the events that followed thereafter.

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

